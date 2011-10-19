* Q3 EPS $0.91 excluding items vs Street view $0.89

By Bill Berkrot

Oct 19, Medical device maker Stryker Corp (SYK.N) reported a slightly better-than-expected third quarter profit on Wednesday, as results were helped by a series of recent acquisitions.

Bucking a trend that has seen many companies dial back expectations, Stryker raised its full-year forecast range and now sees adjusted earnings of $3.70 to $3.74 per share, up from its prior view of $3.65 to $3.73.

"We are on track to achieve double digit sales growth in 2011 and adjusted per share earnings at the high end of the range we targeted at the start of the year," Chief Executive Stephen MacMillan said in a statement, noting continued challenges from "a difficult economic environment."

The maker of hip and knee replacements and surgical products said net profit fell to $327 million, or 84 cents per share, from $337 million, or 85 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items such as acquisition-related charges, Michigan-based Stryker earned 91 cents per share, topping analysts' average expectations by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"It was a pretty solid quarter. They did a very good job of managing through a tough environment," said Jason Wittes, an analyst with Caris and Co.

He said investors who were hoping for a big rebound in hip and knee replacements were likely to be disappointed.

But Wittes added: "Anyone surprised that the (economic) environment is tough just hasn't been paying attention."

The company has made a series of acquisitions, including four this year, aimed at alleviating dependence on what has been a sluggish orthopedic business. Demand has been hurt by people putting off elective procedures as potential patients have lost jobs or health insurance or fear they might.

Stryker said it does not intend to become a serial acquirer and will focus on integration of its various new components.

Revenue for the quarter rose 15 percent to $2.03 billion, in line with Wall Street expectations.

Reconstructive products sales rose 8 percent to $901 million as demand for artificial hips and extremities implant systems helped offset a decline in knee replacement sales.

"The recon (reconstructive) market continued the softness that began last year," MacMillan told analysts on a conference call.

MedSurg product revenue increased by 12 percent on higher sales of surgical, endoscopic and emergency equipment and demand for replacement hospital beds and stretchers.

Neurotechnology and spine products sales jumped 46 percent to $363 million, primarily due to contributions from recent acquisitions. But the company acknowledged spinal product sales were disappointing.

"We did not have a good spinal implant quarter," MacMillan said.

Stryker shares, which are down about 30 percent since early March, were unchanged after hours from their New York Stock Exchange close at $49.41. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; editing by Andre Grenon)