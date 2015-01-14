(Adds details on outlook)
Jan 13 Orthopedic device maker Stryker Corp
said on Tuesday it expects the strong U.S. dollar to
have a bigger negative impact on its 2015 earnings than it
previously forecast, shaving about 20 cents from its per-share
profit.
The maker of artificial hip and knee joints previously
forecast a currency impact of 10 cents to 12 cents on its 2015
earnings.
U.S. manufacturers such as Stryker that sell products
overseas are hurt by a rising dollar when they exchange revenue
earned abroad back into dollars.
The dollar has benefited from more upbeat U.S. economic
prospects compared with the rest of the world and is trading
near a nine-year high against the euro.
Kalamazoo, Michigan-based Stryker also forecast adjusted
fourth-quarter earnings of $1.43 to $1.45 per share, with net
sales growing 6.1 percent to $2.6 billion.
Fourth-quarter sales rose 12.1 percent in the company's
medical and surgical products business and 1.7 percent in
orthopedics.
Analysts on average were expecting fourth-quarter earnings
of $1.46 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Stryker shares were down 1.3 percent in after hours trading.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Bernard Orr
and Andre Grenon)