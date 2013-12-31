BRIEF-Suez Environnement enters into binding agreement to purchase GE Water
* Will acquire along with CDPQ, in a 70/30 joint venture, 100% of GE Water
Dec 31 Stryker Corp said it would buy Patient Safety Technologies Inc for $120 million to gain access to Patient Safety's device to reduce the risk of surgical sponges being left in patients after surgery.
The medical technology company will pay $2.22 per share for Patient Safety, which represents a 50 percent premium to the stock's closing price on Monday.
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 8 French drug maker Sanofi is looking to hire advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business by the end of the month, sources told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is set to start after the summer.