July 17 U.S. orthopedics company Stryker Corp
on Thursday reported slightly higher second-quarter
profit that was in line with Wall Street expectations on
increased sales of reconstructive and surgical products.
The company posted net profit of $215 million, or 56 cents
per share, compared with a profit of $213 million, or 56 cents
per share, a year ago.
Excluding an assortment of one-time charges, involving
product recalls, acquisitions, and legal and other costs,
Stryker said it earned $1.08 per share, matching analysts'
average expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue for the quarter rose 6.8 percent to $2.4 billion,
edging past Wall Street estimates of $2.35 billion.
Stryker said it now expects full-year sales growth of 5
percent to 6 percent and adjusted earnings of $4.75 to $4.80 per
share, taking down the high end of its previously issued EPS
forecast range by 10 cents.
