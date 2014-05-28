LONDON May 28 U.S. orthopedic implant maker Stryker Corp said it did not intend to make an offer for Smith & Nephew after a report in the Financial Times about takeover talks sent shares in the British group surging.

"At the request of the UK Takeover Panel, Stryker confirms that it does not intend to make an offer for Smith & Nephew," it said on Wednesday.

