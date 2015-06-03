June 3 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
could buy television network Starz and other "free
radicals" in the industry, media mogul John Malone told the Wall
Street Journal.
Malone, who owns roughly 3 percent of Lions Gate, said in an
annual meeting of his investment holding companies that new
Internet-based TV offerings and "skinny" TV packages will put
pressure on the traditional cable TV bundle, the Journal said.
Lions Gate had a 2.3 pct stake in Starz's series A common
stock as of March 30.
Lions Gate was interested last year in pursuing a merger
with Starz, but the two sides could not come to terms over
valuation, the Journal said.
People close to both companies believe a rekindling of talks
is likely, the paper added. (on.wsj.com/1eQ4O6W)
"Skinny" television packages are cheaper than traditional
cable bundles that include hundreds of channels.
Cable and satellite distributors have been seeking ways to
stop consumers, especially younger ones, from dumping their
cable subscriptions.
Scripps Networks Interactive Inc or AMC Networks Inc
could also be Lions Gate's potential targets, Malone
told the Journal on the sidelines of the meeting in Englewood,
Colorado.
Lions Gate has looked at a scenario where it would take a
stake in All3Media Ltd, which would help it work more
closely with Discovery Communications Inc on scripted
content, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the
matter.
Lions Gate is also interested in buying overseas TV
companies, the daily said.
No deals are imminent, the Journal said, adding that some
media investors believed that Malone's ideas won't materialize
for some time.
Lions Gate and Scripps declined to comment. Liberty Media,
AMC, Discovery and Starz were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan, Ramkumar Iyer and Sai
Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)