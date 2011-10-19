LONDON Oct 19 Banks are curbing lending to the
UK's student housing property market as hikes in British
university fees exacerbate grim conditions for real estate
lending and leave the way open for new funding providers to
enter the sector.
Obtaining loans from banks such as Barclays and
Royal Bank of Scotland has become more difficult in the
last six months, several industry players told Reuters, forcing
some developers to look elsewhere for backing.
"We expect some cities, especially those with an
over-concentration of student housing, and some universities to
be hit by next year's rise in tuition fees," Stewart Ward, head
of the education sector at RBS Corporate and Institutional
Banking, told Reuters.
While the bank has not reduced its overall appetite for the
sector, it was pickier about which projects to back and was
undertaking more due diligence on deals than before, Ward said.
Investors have stepped up interest in Britain's
student accommodation sector in recent years, attracted by its
steady occupancy numbers and rents, as the 2008 financial crisis
knocked values and returns elsewhere.
CBRE Group estimates that 750 million pounds ($1.2
billion) has been poured into the market in the year to
September, up from about 350 million pounds in 2009.
Recent government cuts to university funding
opened the way for UK universities to triple their fees to as
much as 9,000 pounds from 2012 , fueling violent
student protests in London and raising concerns that university
intakes would fall.
Several sources told Reuters that banks were backing fewer
student housing projects for reasons that include the fee hike
and that many favoured projects with pre-let agreements.
"We're seeing pretty limited activity from our competition,"
said Richard Simpson, Managing Director of Property at student
housing developer UNITE Group .
"Anyone with a poorer covenant (than us) will almost
certainly have seen a tightening of credit terms over the last
few months just tracking the macro picture," he said.
Four sources, who declined to be named, told Reuters that
Barclays had curbed lending to the sector in the last six
months, putting a focus on long-term clients or developments
with a pre-letting agreement in place.
However, Barclays' Head of Real Estate Brendan Jarvis said
the bank had not reduced its exposure to student accommodation
and had completed two deals last month. "We will continue to
lend into the sector where the commercial and risk terms make
sense to our clients and our shareholders," he told Reuters.
OUTSIDE INTEREST
The cooling attitude towards student accommodation comes
amid growing economic uncertainty across Europe, which has
forced banks to shift their focus towards safer bets like
pre-let retail and office developments, EC Harris said.
A survey of 22 European banks by the building consultancy
this month found that 3 percent chose student housing as their
preferred sector to lend to in 2011, versus 11 percent in 2010.
As banks become more circumspect, more institutional
investors and sovereign wealth funds are entering the sector.
"We've seen over the last six months more lenders coming
into the sector on rebased terms, though admittedly the terms
they're offering are much less attractive than they were a year
ago," Knight Frank's Head of Student Property James Pullan told
Reuters.
Jo Winchester, director of CBRE's student housing team,
described the level of interest as "staggering", and said the
property consultant was talking to investors with a combined 2
billion pounds to invest.
Recent new entrants to the sector include US-based Oaktree
Capital Management, which is backing UK developer Knightsbridge
Student Housing, and Carlyle Group . Insurers like Aviva
and Legal & General may also expand their
footprint in the sector, said a number of sources.
Dutch pension fund PGGM is in exclusive talks with Barclays
Capital's infrastructure fund to buy a majority stake in
University Partnerships Programme, the country's biggest
developer of university campuses, in what would mark its first
foray into the UK's student housing market, a source close to
the talks told Reuters.
"A number of developers will be looking at alternative
routes to funding their developments," Jones Lang LaSalle's
Director of Student Housing Philip Hillman told Reuters.
These could include joint ventures or forward commitments to
sell which would include funding from a non-bank source, he
said.
