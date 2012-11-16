Nov 16 Studio City Finance Ltd on Friday sold $825 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Deutsche Bank, ANZ Banking Group, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BOCI Asia, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: STUDIO CITY AMT $825 MLN COUPON 8.5 PCT MATURITY 12/01/2020 TYPE SR NT ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 06/01/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 8.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/26/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 731 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS