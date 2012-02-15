(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, Feb 14
Carson Ross had a financial dilemma on her hands.
When the New Yorker weighed her college options back in
2009, she could have picked destinations like Tufts in Boston or
Washington University in St. Louis, and racked up what she
estimated would be over $40,000 a year in tuition and fees.
Or she could take a more dramatic step, and head north to
Canada for her education. And that's exactly what she did.
"It's less than half of what I'd be paying at most top
American schools," says Ross, now 21, who picked Montreal's
McGill University and is majoring in international development
studies. "It's definitely a load off my mind, that I'm not going
to be bankrupting my parents or owing my soul to the banks for
the rest of my life."
More students these days are thinking like Ross. Almost
10,000 American students are heading to Canada for higher
education every year for the past five years, according to the
Canadian Embassy in Washington, up from just 2,300 15 years ago.
That's the case even though the exchange rate is now close
to par. A decade ago, the Canadian dollar had sunk to barely
more than 60 cents U.S., making cross-border education a
screaming bargain. These days when private four-year colleges in
the United States cost an average of $28,500 a year in tuition
and fees, according to the College Board -- and many much more
than that -- it still can make sense for U.S. students to look
across the border.
Says Katherine Cohen, CEO of Manhattan-based educational
consultants IvyWise: "It can be easier to get in, and you also
get great value. International students at McGill pay $17,000 a
year for a BA, which is nothing compared to the top U.S.
schools, where you might pay three times that amount."
Of course, such a decision about one's educational future
isn't to be taken lightly. It is, after all, a foreign country,
so moving abroad comes with caveats. There will be travel
expenses involved, but not markedly different than what you
would expect if you were attending an out-of-state American
college. A study visa won't be hard to procure, and with that in
hand you'll be able to work on-campus (and off-campus too, as
along as you apply for a special permit).
Make sure your choice will still allow you to benefit from
U.S. aid programs, advises Mark Kantrowitz, author of "Secrets
to Winning a Scholarship" and publisher of FinAid.org.
Research federal school codes at this link
(link.reuters.com/mad66s); as long as your destination is
on the list, there should be no barriers to receiving
scholarships or loans, he says.
One bonus: It's a little easier to secure a spot than at
elite American colleges. Admissions tend to be more
numbers-based, says Cohen, weighting grades and SAT scores
higher than entrance essays (and with no specifically Canadian
tests that you need to take in addition).
As for smoothing the process to get into graduate schools,
American institutions are very familiar with the prominent
Canadian undergrad schools, so they won't be put off by a
foreign degree. Katherine Stimson, for instance, did her
undergraduate degree at Toronto's York University in 2004, which
is priced at around $12,000 a year and her graduate degree at
the University of Miami in 2011. "It came down to costs," she
says. "I went to York, worked on campus and did summer
coursework, and graduated debt-free a year early."
Here's how the three most popular destinations for American
students stack up:
Institution: McGill University
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Prominent programs: Engineering, Commerce, International
Development
Overview: Came in 17th in the QS World University Rankings,
the top Canadian institution. Average temperatures in January
and February are below 20 degrees, so come prepared. The
predominantly French city can be a plus for those who like the
European feel, or a minus for non-speakers who find it a
challenging environment.
Institution: University of British Columbia
Location: Vancouver, B.C.
Prominent programs: Psychology, Commerce, International
Relations
Overview: Ranks as the 51st-best university in the world,
third in Canada. The former Winter Olympics locale features a
high quality of life -- it's among the most liveable cities in
the world, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit -- but
comes with a relatively high cost of living. Price-wise it
offers a mid-point between more affordable McGill, and the
pricier University of Toronto.
Institution: University of Toronto
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Prominent programs: Management, Law, Engineering
Overview: Ranks 23rd among the best universities in the
world. Boasts a broad menu of degrees, big-city amenities, and
is home to 8,000 international students. As Steve Martin once
joked of Toronto in a "30 Rock" episode, "It's like New York,
but without all the stuff." And what about that dreaded Canadian
weather? "Well, you know, it's cold," says IvyWise's Cohen. "You
gotta be prepared. If you're coming from Miami, it might be a
big shock to the system."
(Editing by Jilian Mincer, Beth Pinsker Gladstone and Andrea
Evans)