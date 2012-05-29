May 29 Gun maker Sturm Ruger & Co Inc
said it has resumed accepting orders from independent wholesale
distributors, after struggling to keep up with a spike in demand
for firearms.
The company, which competes with Smith & Wesson Holding Corp
, had said in March that it would suspend new orders for
the next two months as it was struggling to meet booming demand
from wholesale distributors despite increased production.
Some analysts have said gun makers are benefiting this year
from fears of stringent gun laws as the United States votes for
a president in November.
Sturm Ruger shares were up 3 percent in after-market trade.
They closed at $40.68 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Viraj Nair)