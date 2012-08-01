* Second quarter earnings per share $0.91 vs $0.56 last year

* Second quarter sales up 50 pct to $119.6 mln

Aug 1 Gun maker Sturm Ruger and Co Inc posted stronger quarterly results as higher demand for its new rifles and pistols boosted sales.

Gun companies such as Sturm Ruger have experienced a strong demand for their products over the past few quarters, primarily on fears of tightened gun laws in the event of U.S. President Barack Obama winning another term.

Sturm Ruger had suspended accepting orders from independent wholesale distributors in March for two months, after struggling to keep up with a spike in demand for firearms. It resumed accepting orders in May.

For the second quarter, the company's profit rose to $18 million, or 91 cents per share, up from $10.8 million, or 56 cents per share, last year.

Sturm Ruger -- which competes with Smith & Wesson Holding Corp, Glock Inc and Taurus -- said revenue rose about 50 percent to $119.6 million.

Two analysts polled by Reuters expected the company to earn 80 cents per share on revenue of $107 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Smith & Wesson also posted higher quarterly sales in June, and said the upcoming U.S. presidential elections and an expanding consumer-base will drive strong firearm sales in fiscal 2013.

Southport, Connecticut based Sturm Ruger's shares closed at $49.12 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were up slightly at $49.90 in extended trade. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)