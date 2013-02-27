* Fourth-quarter sales $141.8 mln
* Shares up 3 pct after market
Feb 27 Gun maker Sturm Ruger Inc
reported a 52 percent jump in quarterly sales as people rushed
to stock up on firearms amid debates over implementing stricter
gun laws, sending its shares up 3 percent after market.
Recent concerns over possible changes to gun laws following
mass shootings, unease over the economic backdrop and the
increased acceptance of gun ownership among women and older
people have driven up sales over the last few months.
Data from the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background
Check System (NICS) -- commonly used to gauge the industry's
performance -- show background checks for firearm sales rose
nearly 50 percent in December.
The company, which competes with Smith & Wesson Holding Corp
and privately held Glock Inc and Taurus, said revenue
rose to $141.8 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
Rival Smith & Wesson will report third-quarter results next
week.
On Tuesday, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp posted
fourth-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates, helped by
an increase in demand for firearms and ammunition products in
the United States.
The sporting goods retailer also forecast a first-quarter
profit far above Wall Street estimates, citing increased demand
for firearms and favorable winter weather.
Southport, Connecticut-based Sturm Ruger's shares, which
have gained about a fifth in value in the past year, closed at
$53.51 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.