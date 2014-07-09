LONDON, July 9 Stv Group Plc

* Deficit at valuation date was 135 million pounds on an actuarial basis and 83 million pounds as at 31 march 2014

* Reduced recovery plan period of 11 years has been agreed

* Payment profile will be 5.5 million pounds in respect of 2014, of which 4.7 million pounds was paid in january 2014