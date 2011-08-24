SEOUL Aug 24 South Korean shipbuilding to shipping group STX Corp denied a media report on Wednesday that the company is in talks with Abu Dhabi fund Aabar over a joint bid for chipmaker Hynix Semiconductor Inc .

"STX is in the final stage of talks with Aabar," the Korea Economic Daily quoted an unnamed STX official as saying.

An STX spokesman said the company was in talks with an Abu Dhabi fund, but not Aabar, and could not confirm any other details.

The group has said it will finance the Hynix acquisition from a sovereign wealth fund in the Middle East. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Miyoung Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)