SEOUL Oct 27 South Korea's STX Group is considering selling a 51 percent stake its European unit holds in STX OSV Holdings Ltd , a Singapore-listed offshore vessel builder, a deal expected to top 500 billion won ($441.6 million), a media report said on Thursday.

The move was part of STX Group's efforts to improve its financial structure, the Korea Economic Daily said.

An STX Group spokesman said it had previously considered the stake sale, but there had been no progress regarding the deal. ($1 = 1132.250 won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Lewis)