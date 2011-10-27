* STX considers offloading $442 mln stake in STX OSV - report

* STX targets improved financial structure, drops M&A ambitions

* STX O&S plans 100 bln won issue of bonds with warrants (Adds background)

By Ju-min Park and Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, Oct 27 South Korea's STX Group is considering selling a 51 percent stake its European unit holds in STX OSV Holdings Ltd , a Singapore-listed offshore vessel builder, a deal expected to top 500 billion won ($441.6 million), a media report said on Thursday.

The possible stake sale was part of STX Group's efforts to improve its financial structure, the Korea Economic Daily said.

Separately, STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Thursday it would issue bonds with warrants worth 100 billion won.

The shipping-to-shipbuilding conglomerate announced on Sunday that it would no longer pursue large-scale mergers and acquisitions, but would focus on improving its financial structure.

STX plans to secure 700 billion won in funds via the sale of foreign assets by early next year.

An STX spokesman said the group had looked into the stake sale plan to partly financing its possible purchase of Hynix Semiconductor Inc , but since STX pulled out of the bidding, no progress had been made regarding the matter.

Recent market speculation that STX Group is short of funds and planning large-scale fundraising amid weakening sentiment on the shipping and shipbuilding sector hit the share prices of STX Group companies including STX OSV and STX Pan Ocean . ($1 = 1132.250 won) (Editing by Chris Lewis)