SEOUL Aug 8 Shipping-to-energy conglomerate STX Group played down the possibility its $2.76 billion power deal with the Iraqi government may collapse, saying the contract does not mention a three-month deadline to find a third-party guarantor.

Following Reuters' report that STX was running out of time to secure a third party financial guarantor, STX said in a statement on Monday that the issue was likely political in relation to the replacement of the electricity minister in Iraq.

"(We) plan to cooperate with the Iraqi government to complete successfully the issues such as financing," STX said in the statement.

In May, STX Heavy Industries, an unlisted unit of STX Group, signed the deal with the Iraqi electricity ministry to build 25 power stations with a total capacity of 2,500 MW across Iraq.

Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki sacked his electricity minister after the government said an investigation had uncovered irregularities in power contracts with two foreign companies, a source in Maliki's office said on Sunday.

STX Group member companies underperformed the overall stock market . STX Offshore & Shipbuilding plunged 11 percent and STX Corp slid 10.4 percent, versus the KOSPI's 3.8 percent fall. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)