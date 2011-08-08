SEOUL Aug 8 Shipping-to-energy conglomerate STX
Group played down the possibility its $2.76 billion power deal
with the Iraqi government may collapse, saying the contract does
not mention a three-month deadline to find a third-party
guarantor.
Following Reuters' report that STX was running out of time
to secure a third party financial guarantor, STX said in a
statement on Monday that the issue was likely political in
relation to the replacement of the electricity minister in Iraq.
"(We) plan to cooperate with the Iraqi government to
complete successfully the issues such as financing," STX said in
the statement.
In May, STX Heavy Industries, an unlisted unit of STX Group,
signed the deal with the Iraqi electricity ministry to build 25
power stations with a total capacity of 2,500 MW across Iraq.
Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki sacked his electricity
minister after the government said an investigation had
uncovered irregularities in power contracts with two foreign
companies, a source in Maliki's office said on Sunday.
STX Group member companies underperformed the overall stock
market . STX Offshore & Shipbuilding plunged
11 percent and STX Corp slid 10.4 percent, versus
the KOSPI's 3.8 percent fall.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)