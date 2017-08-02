Italy industry minister sees conditions for France shipyard deal

ROME, Aug 2 (Reuters) - France and Italy can reach an agreement over the sale of the STX France shipyards to Fincantieri, but Rome has no intention of backing down over its demands for the deal, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said on Wednesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron angered Rome by ordering STX's "temporary" nationalisation last month, cancelling a deal in which state-owned Fincantieri and another Italian investor had agreed to buy a total of 54.6 percent of STX France.

Italian and French ministers met on Tuesday to discuss the row and gave themselves until Sept. 27 to find a solution, with Rome adamant that it be given a controlling stake in STX.

"We believe that there are all the conditions necessary to reach an accord on STX," Calenda told parliament.

Some Italian politicians have said that in retaliation for Macron's move, the government should nationalise the telecom network owned by Telecom Italia, which is controlled by French media group Vivendi.

"Legitimate and useful ideas about the ownership of networks cannot be put forward or pursued as retaliation against foreign investors, but must be considered purely in the context of general interest," Calenda said. (Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri; Editing by Crispian Balmer)