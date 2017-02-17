PARIS Feb 17 The French government is not opposed to Italian players holding a majority in French shipyard STX France, a source close to economy minister Christophe Sirugue told Reuters, as long as Fincantieri does not have more than 50 percent itself.

Sirugue told Fincantieri chief executive Giuseppe Bono that France welcomed his company's bid for STX France, but that because of competition issues it could not hold more than 50 percent, the source added on Friday.

The minister told Bono that "the government was absolutely not opposed to a majority Italian holding," the source said, as long as "one or several European players" share the majority. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)