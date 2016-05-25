SEOUL May 25 Unlisted South Korean shipbuilder
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd will likely need to enter
court-supervised receivership due to financial difficulties, the
firm's lead creditor Korea Development Bank said on Wednesday.
STX Offshore's creditors took control of the company in 2013
after the shipbuilder was hit by falling ship prices following
the global financial crisis.
A Korea Development Bank spokesman said the firm's creditors
will decide on how to proceed with the court receivership
process by the end of the month, as the company lacks sufficient
funds to meet its financial obligations at end-May.
South Korean shipbuilders and container shippers such as
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering and Hanjin
Shipping Co Ltd are facing severe financial troubles
as sluggish global economic growth and weak oil prices drove
them into deep losses.
(Reporting by Changho Lee; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)