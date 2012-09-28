SEOUL, Sept 28 STX Offshore & Shipbuilding said on Friday it won a 476.2 billion Korean won ($424.78 million) order to build a floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel for an unnamed North African firm.

The South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing the contract to build the vessel is slated to be completed in June 2015. ($1 = 1121.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edmund Klamann)