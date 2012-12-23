SEOUL Dec 23 STX Offshore & Shipbuilding said on Sunday it has won a $695 million order to build 13 oil tankers from BP Shipping Limited, the shipping and logistics unit of oil major BP Plc.

The domestic shipbuilding arm of South Korea's STX Group said in a statement that the 13 tankers - three 160,000 DWT and ten 110,000 DWT vessels - were scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2015.

The deal covers an optional purchase order for another eight tankers, which could bring the total contract value to as high as $1.13 billion, a STX spokesman added.