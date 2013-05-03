BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
SEOUL May 3 STX Corp will sell a 43.15 percent stake in affiliate STX Energy Co Ltd to private equity firm Hahn & Company, an STX Corp spokesman said on Friday as the South Korean holding company offloads assets to pay down debt.
STX Corp had sold a 43.1 percent stake in STX Energy Co Ltd to Japan's Orix Corp for 360.1 billion won ($330 million) last year.
Since then, Orix acquired about another 7 percent in the heating-and-power company by exercising exchangeable bonds, bringing its total stake in STX Energy to 50 percent.
In addition to STX Corp's 43.15 percent stake sale, STX Group chairman Kang Duk-soo intends to exercise a call option for a 6.9 percent stake in STX Energy out of Orix Corp's current holdings, with an eye to giving Hahn & Company proxy voting rights for the stake and subsequent management control, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
A representative of Orix Corp was contacted but did not have an official comment. An official for Hahn & Company was not immediately available to comment.
A memorandum of understanding between STX Corp and Seoul-based Hahn & Company will be signed on Friday, the STX Corp spokesman said.
Shares in STX Corp -- a holding company for shipbuilding-to-shipping STX Group -- fell 3.1 percent as of 0009 GMT, compared to a 0.4 percent gain in the wider market .
STX Corp has been shedding assets to resolve mounting debt problems in affiliates such as STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd, which is seeking a corporate restructuring agreement from its creditors. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.