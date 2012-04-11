HONG KONG, April 11 Italian government-owned
ship builder Fincantieri SpA is among the suitors vying for a
controlling stake in Singapore-listed STX OSV Holdings
, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Wednesday.
STX OSV, a builder of vessels used in offshore oil and gas
exploration, has a market value of about $1.6 billion. South
Korea's STX Corp has put its 50.75 percent stake in
STX OSV, valued at about $800 million, on the block and hired
J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered to find a
buyer.
The ship-to-shipbuilding South Korean conglomerate is
selling the stake as part of its efforts to improve its
financial structure. A deal could be reached as early as next
month, the source added. The source declined to be identified as
the discussions were private.
Fincantieri generated 2.4 billion euros ($3.1 billion) in
revenue in 2011 and more than 10 million in net profit,
according to the company website.
A Fincantieri spokeswoman had no comment.
"At first glance, we see few synergies between STX OSV and
Fincantieri as the two firms operate in different segments of
the shipping/offshore market and serves different end clients,"
Singapore-based research firm DMG & Partners said in a note.
"However, we believe STX OSV remains attractive valued at
this level ... and potential buyers will gain access to STX
OSV's proven offshore products," the note added.
Sembcorp Marine, the world's second-largest
rig-builder, is also considering bidding for the stake, a source
previously told Reuters.
Bloomberg first reported Fincantieri's interest in STX OSV
auction.
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Elzio
Barreto and Charmian Kok; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)