UPDATE 3-Israel's Delek expands in North Sea with Ithaca Energy deal
* Israel's Delek prepares London listing (Adds shareholder comment)
SINGAPORE Nov 30 Singapore-listed shipbuilder STX OSV said on Wednesday it has secured a contract worth 1.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($205.15 million) for the construction of a research vessel.
The vessel will be built for Norwegian Defence Logistic Organisation, which provides procurement, investment, support, supply and maintenance for the country's military assets. ($1 = 5.8495 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)
* Israel's Delek prepares London listing (Adds shareholder comment)
LONDON, Feb 6 Hedge funds have accumulated a record bullish position in crude futures and options, betting on further price rises, but the lopsided nature of the positioning has become a key source of risk in the oil markets.
SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Singapore Exchange has held talks with Saudi Aramco on a secondary listing, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, after the oil and gas company suggested last week it would likely simultaneously list on more than one exchange.