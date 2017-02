SINGAPORE, Sept 30 South Korean shipping firm STX Pan Ocean STXPx.SI , which is listed in Singapore and Seoul, said on Friday its independent director had resigned, effective on Friday.

Upon his resignation, Yong Keun Jung will cease to be chairman of nominating committee as well as a member of the audit committee and remuneration committee, the company said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange.

STX Pan Ocean had requested for a lift in the trading of its shares in Singapore.

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)