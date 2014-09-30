UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 30 Stylepit A/S
* Says 2013/2014 net sales 470.1 million Danish crowns versus 441.7 million crowns
* Says 2013/2014 EBITDA loss 32.7 million Danish crowns versus profit 5.5 million crowns
* Says 2013/2014 EBIT loss 114.4 million Danish crowns versus loss 24.2 million crowns
* Expects in 2014/2015 consolidated revenues of 400 million - 425 million Danish crowns
* Expects in 2014/2015 EBITDA excluding earnings impact from issuance of warrants of loss from 9 million Danish crowns to 18 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources