* Investors need to "price in a higher probability of
write-down"
By Helene Durand
LONDON, June 9 (IFR) - The subordinated debt market stayed
relatively sanguine in the face of the wipeout of Banco
Popular's Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 bonds this week, though
the full impact of the biggest event faced by the asset class
has yet to be fully digested.
"The risk of write-down in these junior securities has been
underpriced," said Puneet Sharma, head of credit strategy
in investment management at Zurich Insurance.
"This is a very significant event. I don't think the market
is taking it as that, but I think investors need to price a
higher probability of write-down."
Regulators' decision to effectively treat all of Popular's
subordinated debt equally came as a surprise to some in the
market and showed that in distressed situations, all capital is
fair game.
"Wiping out the Tier 2 definitely makes you understand what
subordination means," said Matthew Rees, a portfolio manager at
Legal & General Investment Management.
"If a bank is in trouble, you need to work your way through
the capital stack. There should be an element of decompression
between where the weaker and stronger banks' subordinated debt
trades as people are reminded of the risk and we have a more
muscular ECB and SRB [Single Resolution Board]."
Some of this decompression was in evidence this week with
some of Spain's smaller lenders subordinated debt dropping by
multiple price points, while instruments issued by stronger
banks remained largely unaffected.
The €300m 10 non-call five-year Tier 2 issued by Banco de
Credito Social Cooperativo (the parent of Cajamar) lost 10
points over the week. It was quoted at a 90 cash price on
Friday, according to Tradeweb.
Liberbank's €300m 10NC5, which priced in March, had dropped
to 85.4 on Friday, over 18 points lower than where it was on
Tuesday.
THE KNOWN UNKNOWN
But it is not just the pricing of Europe's smaller lenders'
debt that is likely to be impacted. Investors will have to
reassess the risk of regulatory intervention and how to price it
while the various triggers and features that were included in
bank capital instruments to appease investors appeared
meaningless.
"When approaching the point of non-viability, it doesn't
matter whether the instruments are high or low strike," said
Filippo Alloatti, a credit analyst at Hermes Investment
Management.
"When a bank is in a difficult situation and has no access
to the public market, it doesn't matter what the common equity
tier 1 is."
For Popular, like other banks during the financial crisis,
it was liquidity that proved to be the Spanish lender's downfall
while its equity ratio looked relatively solid. And AT1 debt,
which is meant to act as so-called "going-concern" capital,
failed to fulfil that role.
"After all the regulatory efforts to design AT1s as a form
of capital that can absorb losses early on, Popular AT1s never
missed a single coupon," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote.
And while Popular's senior debt was left unscathed, market
participants questioned what would have happened if the lender
had started to build a cushion of senior loss-absorbing debt as
required under new global and European rules.
"With the new type of senior non-preferred, holdco debt,
next time around, I am not sure that senior debt will be spared
and that part of the market should be more cognisant of that
risk," said Sharma.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Matthew Davies)