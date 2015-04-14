(Adds Subaru comment)
DETROIT, April 14 U.S. safety regulators have
opened an investigation into Subaru Impreza sedans from model
year 2012 because the front passenger seat air bags may fail to
operate.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in
documents posted online on Tuesday that it had received 26
vehicle owner questionnaires involving the Imprezas' occupant
detection system failing to operate or incorrectly turning off
the front passenger air bag when the seat is occupied, which
could increase the risk of injury in an accident. The
investigation involved an estimated 33,500 cars.
The NHTSA also noted that Subaru, a unit of Fuji Heavy
Industries Ltd, published a technical service bulletin
in May 2012 to address conditions that lead to the passenger
seat air bag turning off when the front seat is occupied.
The U.S. safety agency said it was opening the probe, called
a preliminary evaluation, to assess the scope, frequency and
consequence of the potential problem and any possible connection
to the earlier service bulletin.
A Subaru spokesman said on Tuesday the automaker expects to
receive a request for information from the NHTSA this week. The
company said it has had no reports of accidents or injuries
related to the matter.
A preliminary investigation is the first step in a process
that can lead to a recall if regulators determine that a
manufacturer needs to address a safety issue.
