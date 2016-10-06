UPDATE 1-Boeing wins $2.1 bln Pentagon contract for 15 KC-46 refueling aircraft
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 Boeing Co has been awarded a $2.1 billion U.S. defense contract for 15 KC-46 aerial refueling aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday.
TOKYO Oct 6 Japan's Fuji Heavy Industries said on Thursday it was recalling about 100,000 of its Subaru-branded vehicles in Japan to fix a problem with an air pump switch located in the main fuse box.
The recall covers models including the Legacy and Impreza, along with Exiga and Forester crossover SUVs produced in 2006-2013.
The Japanese automaker said it was also planning to recall models overseas, but declined to give further details.
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Seeking to quell a social media campaign imploring Mexicans to boycott U.S. companies, Starbucks defended itself on Friday, saying it had invested millions in the country, created more than 7,000 jobs, and that its local unit is Mexican-owned.
(Updates table) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Latin American currencies mostly strengthened on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. growth figures dampened expectations of a fast rate-hiking cycle in the coming months. U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) increased at a 1.9 percent annual rate in the fourth quarter, closing the year 1.6 percent higher. That was the weakest pace since 2011, a reflection of cheap oil and a strong dollar. Some investors bet th