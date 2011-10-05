* Sarkozy to urge Georgia to mend ties with Russia

* Revives memories of mediating role over 2008 war

* Sarkozy trailing in opinion polls before election

By Emmanuel Jarry

YEREVAN, Oct 6 French President Nicolas Sarkozy will urge Georgia to improve relations with Russia in a brief trip to the Caucasus starting on Thursday, reviving memories of his mediating role when the two countries went to war in 2008.

Sarkozy, who is trying to boost his ratings before an April presidential election, will also encourage the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mainly Armenian-populated enclave in Azerbaijan.

He arrives in Armenia on Thursday evening, goes on to Azerbaijan on Friday and spends less than three hours in Georgia before heading back to Paris the same evening.

Sarkozy's success in mediating a ceasefire in Georgia's war with Russia three years ago guarantees a warm welcome in the capital Tbilisi, where he will meet President Mikheil Saakashvili and address a crowd in the central Freedom Square.

Sarkozy will urge Saakashvili to look beyond the countries' differences, including over how they interpret the ceasefire terms, and rebuild trust in relations with Moscow.

"You have to pick up the thread of dialogue with more determination. That is the message that Nicolas Sarkozy will send to Mikhail Saakashvili, as he did to Russian leaders," a source at the French presidency said.

Each side accuses the other of acting provocatively and sabotaging relations. Moscow has angered Tbilisi by recognising breakaway Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent regions.

It was not clear whether Sarkozy would discuss Russia's bid to join the World Trade Organisation which Georgia, as a member, could block. Moscow hopes to complete its entry to the 153-member trading body this year.

HOPING TO BOOST RATINGS

Sarkozy mediated the 2008 ceasefire on behalf of the European Union as France held the bloc's presidency at the time.

That ended the war over Abkhazia and South Ossetia, but Georgia says Russia has violated the terms by not withdrawing troops to the positions they held before the war.

TV images of Sarkozy addressing jubilant crowds will do him no harm as he tries to improve his poor ratings before the two-round election on April 22 and May 6. An opinion poll on Tuesday put Socialist Francois Hollande well in the lead.

Sarkozy is expected to discuss the frozen conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenian President Serzh Sarksyan in Yerevan and with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

France has a leading role in the Minsk Group of countries from the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) which is trying to resolve the conflict.

"He will make a vigorous appeal for the Armenian and Azeri leaders to show their openness and their sense of compromise," the French presidency source said.

Armenian-backed forces wrested Nagorno-Karabakh from Azeri control after the Soviet Union collapsed. When the conflict ended in a ceasefire in 1994, 30,000 people had been killed and about 1 million had been driven from their homes.

Sarkozy will also promote business during the visit but officials gave no details of any planned contracts.

French oil group Total said last month it had made a major gas discovery at Azerbaijan's Absheron block in the Caspian Sea. French companies could also be in the running to help extend the Baku metro, or subway. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi and Emmanuel Jarry in Paris, Writing by Timothy Heritage; Editing by Janet Lawrence)