LONDON Aug 6 Business activity across emerging
economies contracted for the first time in over four years in
July, driven mainly by a drop in manufacturing while services
activity stagnated, a survey showed on Tuesday.
It highlighted the growing divergence between activity in
the developed world and emerging economies and cast doubt on
prospects for a sustained global economic recovery from the
financial crisis.
The composite HSBC Emerging Markets index for services and
manufacturing fell to 49.4 in July from 50.6 in June and below
the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction. It was the
first sub-50 reading since April 2009.
The HSBC survey collects data from purchasing managers at
about 7,500 firms in 16 emerging markets. The index is
calculated using data produced by Markit.
"Emerging markets are not yet feeling a lift from
stabilising demand in the United States, Europe, and Japan,"
said Frederic Neumann, HSBC's co-head of Asian economic
research.
"The main risk for emerging markets at the moment is that
the cyclical downturn in manufacturing and softer service sector
activity will ultimately lead to a weaker job market."
Output fell across the four largest economies - Brazil,
China, Russia and India - in the first broad-based contraction
since 2009, HSBC said.
New business also posted its first decline in over four
years. China, India and Brazil all received less new work in
July, while Russia registered its slowest growth in nearly three
years.
Employment across emerging markets was broadly unchanged,
for now, while inflationary pressures weakened.
The index for business expectations, however, showed some
signs of recovery. The HSBC emerging market future output index
rose slightly from June's low but was still the second-lowest
figure in 16 months of data collection.
While business expectations in services picked up slightly
from June, manufacturing sentiment weakened for the fifth
consecutive month, HSBC said. Among the four largest emerging
economies, sentiment was weakest in China.
China, the world's second largest economy, is set to grow
this year at its weakest pace since 1990 as flagging foreign and
domestic demand weighs on exports and factory production. A
slowdown in investment has further dragged on growth.