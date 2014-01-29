WASHINGTON Jan 28 President Barack Obama will
vow in his State of the Union address on Tuesday to act to help
small-dollar savers, spur manufacturing and expand school
internet access as part of his pledge to strengthen economic
security for all Americans.
Helping low-income people rise to the middle class,
expanding higher-paying jobs that many types of manufacturing
offer, and improving the quality of U.S. schools are part of the
president's plans to improve the fortunes of low- and
middle-income families.
Obama will create by executive order starter savings
accounts for those able only to maintain small balances, the
White House said in a summary of the president's annual speech
before Congress. Such savers are now excluded from most
retirement savings plans, and the action will benefit
"millions," the White House said.
Obama also will promise to create four advanced
manufacturing centers to build on four already announced,
including one he visited recently in Raleigh, North Carolina,
his aides said. The centers use money from private firms and
government agencies to develop technologies for U.S.-based
manufacturers.
The president was also due to preview a program with Apple
, Microsoft, Verizon, Sprint and
other firms to expand and modernize internet connections in
schools.
Obama was further set to renew his call to expand the Earned
Income Tax Credit for workers without children. The EITC
qualifies certain low-income people for a refundable tax credit.