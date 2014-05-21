OSLO May 21 The Norwegian oil services supplier Subsea 7 has won a $460 million contract from British oil company Premier Oil for work at the Catcher oilfield in the British section of the North Sea, Subsea 7 said on Wednesday.

"Offshore activities utilising a number of Subsea 7 vessels will commence in 2015," the firm said in a statement. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)