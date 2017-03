OSLO Nov 24 Subsea 7 S.A.

* Subsea 7 has been awarded a contract by Royal Dutch Shell for installation work in the Gulf of Mexico.

* The contract value is in the range of $50 million to $100 million.

* The contract scope of work involves the installation of 27 miles of 8" Flowlines and Steel Catenary Risers (SCRs), with associated structures such as Pipeline End Terminations (PLETs) and inline structures (ILS).

* The main offshore installation phase is expected to take place in the second and third quarters of 2016.