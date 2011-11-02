(Adds detail)

* Adjusted Q3 EBITDA $279 million vs forecasts for $315 mln

* Order backlog at $7.9 billion at end-Q3

* Expects to deliver full-year adjusted EBITDA in line with expectations

OSLO, Nov 2 Norwegian offshore oilfield engineer Subsea 7 posted lower-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, with results still hit by margin pressure on projects awarded last year.

The firm, which engineers and builds a variety of seabed pipeline and riser systems for the oil industry, said it saw continued good activity ahead, notably in the North Sea and Brazil.

"2012 will be a year of progress for Subsea 7 but it will also be a transition year," Subsea 7 said in a statement.

"West Africa will move through a period of lower offshore activity on those projects awarded over the past 18 months. We also foresee an above average impact arising from planned dry-docks while in the North Sea we expect to see improved margins year-on-year," the company said.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at $279 million for the quarter on revenues of $1.43 billion.

The average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for $315 million and $1.4 billion respectively. Subsea 7, a result of a merger earlier this year, only provided comparison figures for a part of the merged company.

The company's order backlog stood at $7.9 billion at the end of the quarter, slightly below forecasts.

"Despite recent macroeconomic turmoil we continue to see good order book momentum and our backlog remains strong and diverse," Chief Executive Jean Cahuzac said.

"For fiscal year 2011, we expect to deliver an adjusted EBITDA in line with expectations," he added.

According to a Reuters poll, full-year EBITDA is seen at $1.11 billion by analysts. (Reporting By Victoria Klesty; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)