(Adds detail)

OSLO May 11 Norwegian oilfield engineering group Subsea 7 said its order book was growing and prospects were encouraging in most markets, with increasing demand in the North Sea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico tempered by lower activity offshore Africa.

The firm, which engineers and builds a variety of seabed pipeline and riser systems for the oil industry, said on Friday its backlog of projects had reached $8.7 billion, above an average forecast of $8.6 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

First-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), however, came in at $225 million, below a mean forecast of $242 million.

Recent large discoveries in the North and Norwegian Seas have boosted oil firms' investment plans in the region, and prices of equipment and services adapted for these Northern conditions have improved.

Subsea 7 expects margins in this region to rise compared to last year.

Activity in the Gulf of Mexico, where drilling activity has been slowly picking up after the Macondo oil spill in 2010, had shown some improvement, but pricing conditions remained "challenging", the company said.

West African offshore activity is expected to slow in the second half of 2012, it added.

"While 2012 will be a year of progress for Subsea 7, it will also be a transition year in Africa due to project timings," it said. "We also foresee a high number of planned dry-docks across the year."

Subsea 7 repeated it expected to deliver full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA ahead of 2011 results (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Mark Potter)