OSLO May 11 Norwegian oilfield engineering
group Subsea 7 said its order book was growing and
prospects were encouraging in most markets, with increasing
demand in the North Sea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico tempered by
lower activity offshore Africa.
The firm, which engineers and builds a variety of seabed
pipeline and riser systems for the oil industry, said on Friday
its backlog of projects had reached $8.7 billion, above an
average forecast of $8.6 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
First-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), however, came in at $225
million, below a mean forecast of $242 million.
Recent large discoveries in the North and Norwegian Seas
have boosted oil firms' investment plans in the region, and
prices of equipment and services adapted for these Northern
conditions have improved.
Subsea 7 expects margins in this region to rise compared to
last year.
Activity in the Gulf of Mexico, where drilling activity has
been slowly picking up after the Macondo oil spill in 2010, had
shown some improvement, but pricing conditions remained
"challenging", the company said.
West African offshore activity is expected to slow in the
second half of 2012, it added.
"While 2012 will be a year of progress for Subsea 7, it will
also be a transition year in Africa due to project timings," it
said. "We also foresee a high number of planned dry-docks across
the year."
Subsea 7 repeated it expected to deliver full-year revenue
and adjusted EBITDA ahead of 2011 results
