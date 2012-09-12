Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
OSLO, Sept 12 Norwegian oilfield engineering group Subsea 7 expects its order backlog to increase going forward after seeing it drop in the second quarter, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
"I have no doubt that the backlog will improve over the coming quarters, not only in western Africa but also in the North Sea," Chief Executive Jean Cahuzac said at an industry conference.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.