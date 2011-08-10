* Q2 EBITDA $307 mln, vs forecast $246 mln

By Gwladys Fouche and Ole Petter Skonnord

OSLO, Aug 10 Offshore oilfield engineer Subsea 7 of Norway posted better-than-expected second-quarter results due to improving margins and booming activity by oil and gas firms worldwide, lifting its shares.

The firm, which engineers and builds a variety of seabed, pipeline and riser systems for the oil industry, saw continued good activity ahead, notably in the North Sea and Brazil.

Subsea 7's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at $307 million for the quarter on revenues of $1.34 billion.

The average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for $246 million and $1.3 billion respectively.

"The report is solid: the top line is as expected, there is a good order intake and the order backlog is somewhat higher," said Endre Storloekken, an analyst at Danske Markets. "Margin generation is rock solid too."

The second-quarter EBITDA margin of 23.0 percent compared with 22.5 percent achieved in the same period a year ago and 14.7 percent last quarter.

The company's order backlog stood at $7.88 billion at the end of the quarter, in line with what analysts had forecast.

"EBITDA... is way ahead of expectations," Carnegie analyst Frederik Lunde wrote in a note to clients. "(These are) very strong results driven by good execution in all regions."

Lunde said he would upgrade his estimates for Subsea 7's 2011 revenues by 3 percent and by more for 2012.

The company maintained its outlook going forward. "We remain comfortable with the outlook for the financial year," Subsea 7 CEO Jean Cahuzac said in a statement.

Shares in Subsea 7 were up 7.63 percent to 120 crowns at 1027 GMT while the Oslo benchmark index was up 3.2 percent.

GULF OF MEXICO STILL SLOW

Subsea 7 said it saw increased activity in the North Sea, a mature area in terms of oil exploration and production, with improved prices for offshore projects beyond 2011.

On Monday Statoil announced a big oil find in the North Sea suggesting the area may have more life left than generally assumed after 40 years of drilling.

Other areas where activity was also positive was in Brazil and the Asia-Pacific, with offshore activity expected in Australia expected in 2013 and beyond, Subsea 7 said.

One area where oil activity was lagging was the Gulf of Mexico, where drilling activity was not picking up a year after the worst oil spill in U.S. history.

"Despite more drilling permits awarded after the Macondo incident, in the Gulf of Mexico, this has yet to manifest into a significant increase in activity for major projects," said the firm.

"Visibility regarding the timing of major projects remains limited."

Like other suppliers Subsea 7 has been hit by slow demand in the Gulf of Mexico as U.S. officials exercise caution on new field developments in the wake of BP's 2010 Macondo blowout. (Editing by Mike Nesbit)