OSLO, Aug 10 Three months to end of June:

(millions of dollars unless otherwise stated)

Q2 2011 Q2 2010** Forecast* Operating revenues 1,335 581 1,298 EBITDA 307 121 246 Operating profit 210 94 159 Net profit 126 63 97 Earnings per share ($) 0.32 0.28 0.28

NOTES

- Full name of the Norwegian oilfield engineering group is Subsea 7 S.A. ( SUBC.OL ), formerly Acergy S.A.

* Forecasts are average estimates from a Reuters survey of 14 analysts. [ID:nLDE7740SK] ** Compares with former Subsea 7 for the March-May period of 2010, not the combined Subsea 7 and Acergy

