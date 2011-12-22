Dec 22 SUBSEA 7 S.A.

* Awarded a subsea, umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF)contract valued at approximately $185 million from Elf Exploration UK Limited on the West Franklin Field in the Central Graben area of the North Sea.

* The contract scope includes engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation and commissioning of the Sealines Package associated with the West Franklin Phase 2 Development.

* The Sealine Package consists of a 6.2 km pipeline bundle incorporating two insulated pipe-in-pipe production pipelines to connect the new West Franklin A and Elgin B platforms, and represents the largest diameter bundle produced and installed to date. A 6.6km umbilical will be laid and trenched adjacent to the bundle.

* Engineering and project management will commence later this year, with offshore operations due to commence in summer 2013.