* 13,000 km subsea cable network to link GCC with Iraq,
Iran, India and Europe
* $500 mln invested thus far, expansion into Singapore
planned
* Shareholders include regional sovereign wealth funds QIA
and KIA
DOHA, Nov 28 Qatar-based Gulf Bridge
International (GBI) is completing the final stages of a
submarine cable network that will give Iraq fast, reliable
connections to other parts of the world for the first time, the
network's operator said on Monday.
The network, expected to be fully operational by the end of
the year, consists of a 13,000 km (8,078 miles) undersea cable
system that will link all six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)
countries as well as Iran and Iraq, with onward connections to
Sicily and India.
Demand for bandwidth is rocketing in the Middle East, driven
by the deregulation of regional telecoms markets as well as a
desire by governments to diversify from oil and gas into sectors
such as finance and media that need fast international
connections.
"Nations in the region have seen tremendous growth in the
demand for broadband, roughly doubling each year. The demand is
very clear. Increased speed and reliability are essential, and
will be a catalyst for the development of other sectors of their
economies (besides oil and gas)," GBI Chief Executive Officer
Ahmed Mekky said in a telephone interview.
"The region needs increased connectivity, as the existing
infrastructure isn't enough to meet the demand."
The project , launched in 2008, will be the first
cable network to land in Iraq, a country of 30 million people
emerging from the 2003 U.S. invasion that followed years of
international sanctions under Saddam Hussein, and where still
only under 3 percent of the population is connected to the
Internet.
The initiative was partly motivated by the multiple cable
outages in 2008, which cut off tens of millions of users in the
Middle East and India when submarine cables were damaged.
"That supported our case, and increased interest in the
project," Mekky said.
The company has invested $500 million in the project so far
and is considering an expansion eastward into Singapore, likely
in the second or third quarter of 2012, Mekky said, adding that
he viewed Iran as another highly promising market.
"Iran is just as hungry for telecom services as any other
market in the Middle East. It has a very young population which
is growing. Internet use and mobile connectivity are an
essential part of life, and we are happy to be able to provide
it to them."
The firm's shareholders include regional sovereign wealth
funds such as Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Kuwait
Investment Authority (KIA), as well as Qatar Foundation.
Its regional partners include Qatar Telecom (Qtel),
Vodafone Qatar, Bahrain Telecommunications (Batelco)
, Oman Telecommunications Co (Omantel),
Dubai's du and Iran's ITC, Mekky said.
The company is also considering an initial public offering
in upcoming years, he said.
"We are considering that, maybe in a couple of years," he
said.
(Reporting by Regan Doherty in Doha, additional reporting by
Georgina Prodhan in London, Editing by Sami Aboudi and Andrew
Callus)