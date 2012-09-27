OSLO, Sept 27 Subsea 7
* Launches convertible bond
* The initial principal amount of the bonds of $500m may be
increased up to $700m
* The proceeds of the issue will be used to finance the
company's growth and for general corporate purposes.
* The bonds are senior and unsecured and will be convertible
into ordinary shares of the Company.
* The bonds are expected to have an annual coupon in a range
between 0.5% - 1.0% payable semi-annually in arrear, and a
conversion premium of 30% - 35% over the volume weighted average
price of the Company's shares on the Oslo Børs
* The bonds will be issued and redeemed at 100% of their
principal amount and will, unless previously redeemed, converted
or purchased and cancelled, mature on or around October 5, 2017.
* ABG Sundal Collier and BNP Paribas are acting as joint
bookrunners.