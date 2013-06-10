BRIEF-CSX names Hunter Harrison as CEO
* Says Harrison replaces Michael Ward, who announced his decision to retire as chairman and CEO on February 21, 2017
OSLO, June 10 The offshore engineering group Subsea 7 has won a contract from oil firm Anadarko and partners for the development of the Heidelberg field in the Gulf of Mexico, Subsea 7 said on Monday.
The company did not a provide the value of the contract. Offshore operations are due to start in the fourth quarter of 2014.
* Nexeo Solutions announces board changes following resignation of Wilbur L. Ross, jr. From the board of directors
SAN DIEGO, March 6 Airbus expects to have access to some European export credit financing on a "case by case" basis in 2017, its sales chief said on Monday.