* Says costs for Guará-Lula project to increase $250-300 mln
* Says project delayed by weather, supply chain problems
* No longer expects FY EBITDA to improve compared with 2012
* Shares drop 19 pct
(Adds CEO quotes, detail on Brazil, analysts, updates share)
By Victoria Klesty and Gwladys Fouche
OSLO, June 27 Offshore engineering group Subsea
7 has taken a hit on one of its biggest projects,
blaming difficulties in doing business in Brazil and adding to
concerns over an already-shaky oil services sector.
The Oslo-listed firm on Thursday cut its 2013 outlook as it
once again ran into cost overruns and delays at a large
Petrobras subsea project offshore Brazil, sending its
shares down 19 percent.
Profit warnings and troubled projects have dented investors'
confidence in the oil services industry, which has ridden a wave
of increased investment by energy firms chasing rising oil
prices.
Subsea 7, which had already warned of delays at major
projects in Brazil, now no longer expects full-year adjusted
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) to improve compared with 2012.
The firm, which provides surface and subsea engineering and
construction services for oil firms around the world, said its
current results in Brazil were "unacceptable" and that it would
not bid for any further EPIC projects (engineering, procurement,
installation and commissioning) with similar risk profiles.
The company is concerned over its ability to operate in the
South American country, which is rushing to tap its vast new oil
wealth while also building an oil services and shipbuilding
industry from scratch.
"It is partly due to the project but to a great extent it is
due to the Brazilian environment," Chief Executive Jean Cahuzac
said during a conference call.
He said that it was difficult to work in Brazil, given
requirement for local content, problems with administration,
import restrictions and taxes that goes beyond the terms and
conditions of the contract.
Brazil is struggling to live up to its promise to become a
major new producer as increased government intervention and new
regulations discourage foreign and domestic private investors,
and production has stagnated in spite of Petrobras' ambitious
investment plans.
Subsea 7 said costs at its Guará-Lula project, part of
ultra-deepwater discoveries in the Santos Basin, would be
between $250 million and $300 million higher than its earlier
estimate, forcing it to abandon plans to make "progress" in
underlying profit this year.
The project, for which Subsea 7 was in 2011 awarded a $1
billion contract, has run into weather-related difficulties as
it entered the offshore phase in the second quarter, adding to
other woes specific to operating in Brazil.
"Delays have been experienced during the quarter as a result
of ongoing problems with the supply chain, the delayed
commencement of pipeline fabrication due largely to customs
clearance issues, and adverse weather conditions in the winter
season," it said in a statement.
The profit warning adds to concerns over risks in the sector
after Italy's Saipem, Europe's biggest oil service
company, last week issued its second profit warning in less than
five months.
"Given this new profit warning ... the market sentiment on
the oil services sector is set to remain depressed. However, the
Guará-Lula project was already identified as being problematic,"
Goldman Sachs said in a note.
"It also further confirmed (if needed), that the lump sum
turnkey business is a risky one," Goldman Sachs added.
Saipem shares have lost more than half their value over the
last six months with other leading oil services firms taking a
beating. Aker Solutions, which has also taken losses
in Brazil, has seen its value shrink by 27 percent this year.
(Editing by David Cowell/Ruth Pitchford)