* Subsidies in major nations $160-$200 billion a year
* Fossil fuel subsidies down from peak, still too high
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Sept 21 Major nations are "alarmingly
slow" in keeping pledges to cut fossil fuel subsidies despite
signs of a decline in support worth up to $200 billion a year,
the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)
said on Monday.
Reductions in damaging subsidies for oil, coal and natural
gas would reduce air pollution, save cash and help a shift to
greener energies before a Nov. 30-Dec. 11 U.N. summit in Paris
on limiting climate change, it said.
"We are totally schizophrenic," OECD Secretary-General Angel
Gurria told an online news conference. "We are trying to reduce
emissions and we subsidise the consumption of fossil fuels"
blamed for stoking global warming.
"Support for fossil fuels seems to have peaked, but global
progress remains alarmingly slow," he said of an updated
inventory of subsidies.
The OECD estimated the annual value of subsidies for 2010-14
at between $160 billion and $200 billion, mostly for petroleum
products, in the 34 OECD nations and China, India, Brazil,
Russia, Indonesia and South Africa.
The Group of 20 leading economies agreed as long ago as 2009
to phase out inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels.
"Support now seems to follow a downward trend after having
peaked twice in 2008 and 2011-12," the OECD said, without giving
exact annual figures. It said that not all subsidies identified
were "unambiguously inefficient."
Among recent reforms, the OECD pointed to cuts in support by
India and Mexico for diesel and gasoline. Gurria said a fall in
oil prices should make it easier to phase out support.
The OECD said it had uncovered about 800 types of subsidy,
mainly in national budgets, but said they did not cover all
factors causing artificially lower prices.
The OECD said its findings are not directly comparable with
those of the International Energy Agency, which reckons
fossil-fuel consumption subsidies worldwide amounted to $548
billion in 2013.
The OECD has been trying for more than a year to reach
agreement on phasing out a form of coal subsidy that helps rich
nations export technology for coal generation. Talks in Paris
last week again failed to get a deal.
The negotiations will resume on Nov. 16, EU diplomats said.
Separately, environmental group Greenpeace said the world
could shift to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050.
Investments of $1 trillion a year would be offset by savings
of $1.07 trillion, partly because wind and solar power are free
of fuel costs once set up, unlike fossil fuels, it said in a
report.
