* Raises Q3 adj EPS outlook to above breakeven from breakeven

* Raises Q3 rev outlook to $93-95 mln

* Shares up 3 pct after market (Adds share move, cash flow from operations, rival's outlook raise)

Oct 17 SuccessFactors Inc , which makes human resource management software, said it now sees third-quarter adjusted earnings above breakeven on higher billings, pushing shares of the company up about 3 percent in extended trade.

The San Mateo, California-based company's stock was trading at 27.60 after the bell. They had closed at $26.09 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

SuccessFactors, which competes with Taleo Corp and Kenexa Corp , had earlier predicted breakeven earnings.

Billings, defined as GAAP revenue plus change in deferred revenue, are expected to increase 40-42 percent from last year.

SuccessFactors raised third-quarter revenue outlook to $93-95 million from $83-84 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting third quarter earnings of 1 cent per share on revenue of $83.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earlier this month, Kenexa also raised its third-quarter adjusted profit and revenue on more customer wins.

SuccessFactors sees adjusted revenue growth of 74-78 percent for the quarter.

Cash flow from operations is expected to be $7-$8 million, excluding about $3 million of acquisition related costs in the quarter. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)