CAIRO May 7 Sudan's army said on Thursday an
object shot down by its anti-aircraft defences near Khartoum two
days ago, the explosions briefly triggering rumours of a coup
attempt, was a reconnaissance drone but its origins were not
clear.
On Wednesday, the army said Sudan's anti-aircraft defences
shot at an unidentified object that crossed the sky near
Khartoum late on Tuesday. It issued a statement denying rumours
of an attack or coup attempt.
Later on Wednesday, army spokesman Col. Sawarmi Khaled Saad
said in a statement that an air base had received notification
about a bright aerial target flying at low altitude over the
Wadi Sidna military zone near Khartoum.
"We engaged with the aerial target, which is a
reconnaissance imaging target whose identity has not yet been
uncovered," he added.
The target was destroyed and parts were strewn over the
residential areas in Omdurman, part of greater Khartoum.
Residents of Omdurman had told Reuters they had heard at
least one explosion around 2200 local time on Tuesday coming
from north of the Khartoum metropolitan area.
Sudan faces insurgencies in the western region of Darfur and
along its border with South Sudan, though the rebels are not
believed to have air capabilities.
It has blamed Israel for attacks in the past, including an
air strike in 2012 that caused a huge explosion and fire at an
arms factory in Khartoum; but Israel has either refused to
comment or said it neither admitted nor denied involvement.
