LIBREVILLE, Feb 24 Some oil production from fields in Gabon resumed on Friday despite a continuing strike by workers, although output remained severely constrained.
* Report says Sudanese president in "good health"
* Bashir has given fewer public rallies recently
KHARTOUM Nov 5 Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir will visit Saudi Arabia where he will receive a medical checkup, state media said on Monday, after an official said the 68-year-old ruler had undergone throat surgery in August.
Bashir, who has ruled Sudan for 23 years, has held fewer public rallies in the past few months, prompting Sudanese newspapers and blogs to speculate about his health.
Last month, a government official said he had undergone surgery on his vocal cords in Qatar in August but was in good health.
State news agency SUNA said on Monday Bashir would meet the king and other officials on his trip to Saudi Arabia but did not say when the visit would take place.
"During the visit, the president will undergo a normal medical checkup related to the inflammation of his vocal cords," SUNA said, quoting the presidency.
The president was in "good health" and was carrying out his activities normally, the report said.
Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes committed in the western Darfur region. He denies the charges. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
DHAKA, Feb 24 Bangladesh has announced plans to raise natural gas prices for the second time in under two years, meeting with immediate protests from political parties and industry groups, including the $28 billion garments industry, the country's economic mainstay.
RIYADH, Feb 24 Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.