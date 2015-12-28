KHARTOUM Dec 28 Sudan's parliament passed its 2016 budget on Monday and projected a budget deficit of 1.6 percent of GDP for the coming year, up from 1.2 percent for 2015, Finance Minister Badr al-Din Mahmoud Abbas said.

The 2016 budget puts total revenues at 67.5 billion Sudanese pounds ($11.14 billion) and total expenditures at 66.9 billion pounds. It projects a growth rate of 6.4 percent, up from an expected 5.3 percent for 2015.

The government said earlier this month it expected growth to increase in the coming year as lower oil prices reduce the burden of its oil import bill.

Sudan's economy was hit hard in 2011 when the south seceded, taking with it three quarters of the country's oil, estimated at 5 billion barrels of proven reserves by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The Sudanese pound fell as the country lost a key source of foreign exchange, used to fund purchases of food, and inflation shot up.

The cost of a dollar on the parallel market rose to 11.6 Sudanese pounds from 11 pounds per dollar last week, its highest rate since 2011 when the south seceded.

The government has kept the official rate at 6.4 pounds to the dollar since August.

Abbas said "new policies" in the first quarter of 2016 would curb the rising price of dollars on the black market, though he did not provide further detail.

Inflation has slowed to 17.9 percent in 2015 and the government targets an inflation rate of 13 percent and an unemployment rate of 18 percent in 2016, the government said this month.

Sudan's total external debt is $46 billion, Abbas said. ($1 = 6.0600 Sudanese pounds) (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Alison Williams)